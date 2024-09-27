NBI breaks int’l crypto scam

Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) apprehended seven individuals accused of involvement in a cryptocurrency scam allegedly targeting foreigners in the United States, Middle East and Europe.

NBI Director Jaime Santiago identified the suspects as Arnel Bautista Dayrit, Reniel Vergara Pabalan, Sharlene Manliclic Agustin, Amanda Eunice Roaquib Turalde, Mark Jhondell Dumaraus Padua, Vanesa Manliclic Agustin and Kaye Ann Agustin Pabalan.

They were brought to the Angeles City Prosecutor’s Office for inquest proceedings for Computer-Related Fraud under Section 4(b)(2) of Republic Act 10175, also known as the “Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.”

They were arrested based on information received by the NBI-Pampanga District Office (NBI-PAMDO) about scamming activities allegedly involving the suspects in Barangay Salapungan, Angeles City, Pampanga.

Seduction scam

The group reportedly used social engineering, love scams, impersonation scams, phishing links and malicious websites to lure victims into investing in their cryptocurrency platform.

The NBI-PAMDO acting on the information obtained a Warrant to Search, Seize, and Examine Computer Data for the establishment where the suspects allegedly conducted their illegal operations.

Accompanied by personnel from the 301st Special Mission Group and the 300th Air Intelligence Security Wing of the Philippine Air Force, the NBI raided the establishment.

The NBI operatives seized 85 desktop computers, 114 assorted cellular phones, various SIM cards, used SIM card chips, and documents containing emails, passwords, and cryptocurrency wallet addresses.