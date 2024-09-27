NBI arrests 7 alleged cyber scammers

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) announced that the joint elements of NBI - Pampanga District Office (NBI-PAMDO) and 301st Special Mission Group, 300th Air Intelligence Security Wing of the Philippine Air Force arrested seven individuals for cyber scams in Angeles City, Pampanga.

The suspects were identified as Arnel Dayrit, Reniel Pabalan, Sharlene Agustin, Amanda Eunice Turalde, Mark Jhondell Padua, Vanesa Agustin, and Kaey Ann Pabalan.

According to NBI Director Jaime B. Santiago, the case stemmed from the information received by NBI-PAMDO that FXTM USDT FOREX TRADING located in Brgy. Salapungan, Angeles City operates as cryptocurrency scamming hub targeting foreigners, while FXTM uses social engineering, love scam, impersonation scam, phishing link, and malicious website to lure its victims to invest in their cryptocurrency platform.

Acting on the information, the NBI-PAMDO applied for a Warrant to Search, Seize and Examine Computer Data (WSSECD) against the said establishment which was implemented on 20 September by the joint operatives, resulting in the confiscation of 85 desktop computers; 114 cellular phones; various SIM cards, and documents containing e-mails, passwords, and cryptocurrency wallet addresses.

The arrested individuals, including four other company officers who were not present during the raid, were charged before the Office of the Prosecutor of Angeles City for Computer-Related Fraud under Section 4 (b)(2) of Republic Act No. 10175 or the “Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012”.