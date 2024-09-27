With the impending reshuffling of terminals, is turbulence ahead for travelers at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA)? All domestic flights will be funneled to Terminal 2, while international flights will be split between Terminal 1 (mostly Philippine Airlines) and Terminal 3 (all other carriers).

Friends who have soared through the skies countless times can’t help but feel anxious about how these alterations will shake up the passenger experience. While some may enjoy the perks of being a Metro Manila local and lucky enough to escape the stress of connecting flights, what about international travelers who will undoubtedly feel the heat of this change?

The NAIA Infrastructure Group Corp. announcement has left relatives abroad buzzing with concern.

For average international travelers arriving in Manila from Los Angeles, eager to explore the beauty of Southern Mindanao or the bustling streets of Manila, little do they know the logistical hurdle awaiting them. After disembarking, they will have to go through the following steps: (1) Immigration; (2) Luggage collection — unless they’re on a Philippine Airlines flight where the checked baggage is somehow checked through, but even then, they’re still required to clear customs; (3) Hustle to the terminal shuttle bus, which runs at intervals that can feel torturously slow; and (4) Check-in for their domestic flight.

All of this requires a significant chunk of time. If they’re not careful, that international traveler is at risk of missing their domestic connection. Sure, one might argue that they should allot more time between flights. But let’s be honest — the airport experience, especially in Manila, is plagued by inefficiency, which can create a perfect storm for missed flights.

This is where the issue gets more complicated. While some travelers may nail their transit timing to perfection, not everyone knows NAIA’s quirks. Our terminals are a trek apart, and we don’t have trains zipping between them like in more developed airports. The weather here can be unpredictable; anyone who has lived in Metro Manila knows that heavy rains can turn travel plans upside down in a flash. Those delays can cascade, compromising connections further down the line.

There’s an argument, however, that international tourists should do their homework before flying. But a four- to five-hour connection might seem generous for an unsuspecting visitor from abroad. To many Western travelers, that timeframe feels ample. Yet, at NAIA or MNL, it can easily slip through one’s fingers due to the lengthy process of immigration checks, baggage claims, and terminal transfers.

Imagine the backlash if a tourist misses that crucial connection. They might whisper to their friends in Los Angeles — or wherever they hail from — “Stay away from MNL; it’s a nightmare!” This puts our airport’s reputation on the line and translates to lost tourism, which can logically lead to significant economic repercussions. Tourism accounts for a huge chunk of revenue, and bad experiences can deter future visitors.

The anxiety that comes with the potential for missed connections is palpable. I’ve been on flights where you can feel the restlessness and panic in the cabin the moment the plane hits the ground a few minutes late. Delayed landings can leave travelers breathless and looking for alternatives in the fleeting moments between flights.

In retrospect, we all need to acknowledge the gravity of this terminal reshuffle. The implications extend beyond inconvenience; this shift could increase travel stress and financial setbacks for the airline and tourism sectors.

MNL must prioritize and streamline its processes for international and domestic travelers. If we want our airport to be a welcoming gateway to the Philippines, we must do better — be it through improved infrastructure, timely transportation, or simply taking the anxiety out of connecting flights.

Lest we forget, a traveler’s first experience of any country often sets the tone for their entire stay. We want MNL to shine as a hub that not only connects flights but also connects people to unforgettable experiences.

As residents, employees, and frequent flyers of MNL, it’s time to advocate for change and improvements that truly elevate our airport experience. If we remain silent, we risk letting the unfortunate narrative become a dreaded slogan: “Avoid MNL.” No one wants to see our airport become the last place on anyone’s travel itinerary.