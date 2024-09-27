Moonstar88’s Acel Bisa holds farewell concert, launches album

On a night filled with a cheerful and supportive crowd, former Moonstar 88’s vocalist, Acel Bisa, serenaded the media during her farewell concert and album launch at El Calle Food and Music Hall, Newport Resorts World in Pasay City on Wednesday, 25 September.

It was a bittersweet farewell for Acel as she played her band’s classic hit songs and some new ones from her upcoming album, “Being and Becoming.”

The singer-songwriter will be moving to the Netherlands with her Dutch husband and her children in February next year, and said she thinks she won’t be back in the Philippines for a long time.

“Ever since we got married, it’s been at the back of our minds. The only question is when,” she said.

Despite her plans to leave, Acel clarified she will not bid farewell to the music industry but rather the gigging in the Philippines.