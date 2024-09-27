Moonstar88’s Acel Bisa holds farewell concert, launches album

On a night filled with a cheerful and supportive crowd, former Moonstar 88’s vocalist, Acel Bisa, serenaded the media during her farewell concert and album launch at El Calle Food and Music Hall, Newport Resorts World in Pasay City on Wednesday, 25 September.
It was a bittersweet farewell for Acel as she played her band’s classic hit songs and some new ones from her upcoming album, “Being and Becoming.”
The singer-songwriter will be moving to the Netherlands with her Dutch husband and her children in February next year, and said she thinks she won’t be back in the Philippines for a long time.
“Ever since we got married, it’s been at the back of our minds. The only question is when,” she said.
Despite her plans to leave, Acel clarified she will not bid farewell to the music industry but rather the gigging in the Philippines.
During her performance, Acel, through a new song called “My Great Reward,” shared her struggles when she left Moonstar88 which made her fall into depression.
“When I left the band, I felt lost. Like who is Acel without the band? It was a journey that I had to go through,” she said.
Acel also admitted she had difficulties trying to keep up with social media to promote her music, but continued experimenting with her styles.
“I love making music, I enjoy performing. It doesn’t matter if I top the billboards or have a million streams… I want to be as honest as possible.”
The ‘Being and Becoming’ of Acel Bisa
Through an album that emphasizes identity and self-worth, Acel hopes to send a message to the public, especially aspiring musicians, to not fall under the pressure of social media.
“Music is a gift, as well as talents and skills. If it’s a gift, that means it’s something you have to enjoy. It’s not something you have to chase,” she said.
Acel will be having her "Being and Becoming: Farewell Concert and Album Launch" at Teatrino Greenhills in San Juan City on 11 October.
Indie singer-songwriter Clara Benin, Gabriel Chee Kee of Parokya ni Edgar, and GMA Reporter Mav Gonzales are some of the confirmed guests for her upcoming concert.