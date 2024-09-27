MISAMIS OCCIDENTAL DECLARED INSURGENCY-FREE PROVINCE

LOOK: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attends the declaration of Misamis Occidental as an insurgency-free province, a result of efforts by the national and local governments, security forces, and the community. For over 50 years, the province was plagued by rebel groups, particularly CPP-NPA-NDF’s guerilla fronts Joji and Sendong, which hindered government services. The dismantling of these rebel groups, officially completed in December 2023, was achieved through military operations and local government initiatives, including incentives for the rebels' surrender. The provincial government's infrastructure improvements have bolstered peace and economic activities. Yummie Dingding / PPA POOL











