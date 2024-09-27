Malasakit Team aids victims of fire in North Cotabato

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go’s Malasakit Team provided aid to fire victims in Matalam and Makilala, North Cotabato on Tuesday, 24 September, through the distribution of financial and material support.

In addition, the National Housing Authority (NHA), through its Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP), offered housing aid to the beneficiaries to help them rebuild their homes.

“Itinaguyod natin ang programang EHAP noon at patuloy ko itong sinusuportahan ngayon upang matulungan ang mga biktima ng sunog na makabili ng materyales para sa bahay tulad ng yero, pako, semento, at iba pang kakailanganin upang makapagpatayo muli ng maayos na tirahan,” said Go in a prepared statement.

EHAP provides immediate support to families who have lost their homes due to disasters like fires, typhoons, and earthquakes. Go continues to advocate for its implementation to help families rebuild their homes and lives.

The relief distribution, held at the City Social Welfare and Development Office in North Cotabato, assisted ten families with food packs, snacks, shirts, masks, sports equipment, vitamins, and financial support for housing materials.