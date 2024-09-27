Magnolia crushes Rain Or Shine, ties series

Magnolia bounced back in a big way, crushing Rain Or Shine, 121-69, in Game 2 of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors' Cup quarterfinals at the Santa Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex in Laguna on Friday evening.

The Hotshots dealt the Elasto Painters' worst loss in franchise history, 52 points, as they tied the series to 1-1.

"It's not the numbers but it's all about the aura. I appreciated our locals today," Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero said.

Jabari Bird dropped a double-double game performance with 22 points and 13 rebounds, while Calvin Abueva had a double-double of his own with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Adrian Nocum scored 13 points for the Elasto Painters in a losing effort.

Game 3 is on Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.