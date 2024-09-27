LTO issues show cause vs viral jeepney drivers

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Friday issued a show cause order (SCO) and summoned the two jeepney drivers involved in a viral road rage incident in Caloocan City.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II said he has instructed the operators of the two registered passenger jeepneys to identify their drivers at the time of the incident for a separate inquiry into whether their licenses will be revoked.

“The actions of these two drivers are extremely dangerous. The viral video clearly shows that they had passengers with them during the incident,” Mendoza said.

“We will not tolerate this kind of behavior, especially from public transport drivers, as they are putting not only their own lives but also the lives of their passengers at risk,” he added.

The viral social media post showed the incident occurred in Barangay Bagong Silang, with the two passenger jeepneys (TVS-273 and TVN-720) engaging in a dangerous road rage.

One jeepney intentionally bumped into the rear of the other, forcing passengers inside to jump off. The two jeepneys also blocked the way for other vehicles to pass through.

The SCO, signed by LTO-Intelligence and Investigation Division head Renante Militante, cited that the owners/operators of the two passenger jeeps must accompany their drivers when they report to the LTO Central Office in Quezon City on 1 October 2024 with a written explanation of the incident. Failure to do so may result in a reckless driving charge.

Militante said the jeepney drivers may face violations of Reckless Driving (Section 48 of RA 4136), Obstruction of Traffic (Section 54 of RA 4136), and Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle under Section 27(a) of RA 4136.

“Please be informed that the Plate Nos. TVS-273 and TVN-720 will be temporarily placed under alarm, preventing any and all transactions while the case is under investigation,” the SCO read.