Lady Tamaraws gore Lady Stags

Games today:

(Rizal Memorial Coliseum)

9 a.m. — CSB vs SSC-R

11 a.m. — opening ceremony

1 p.m. — UP vs La Salle

3:30 p.m. — Mapua vs Lyceum

6 p.m. — Ateneo vs San Beda

Rookie Clarisse Loresco made a rousing introduction in her first stint donning the Far Eastern University (FEU) seniors squad uniform in the 2024 Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship.

The towering middle blocker anchored the Lady Tamaraws’ balanced scoring in a sweep of San Sebastian College-Recoletos (SSC-R), 25-14, 25-19, 25-20, in Pool D Friday at the historic Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Loresco debuted with a bang, scoring nine points including a thunderous quick attack that halted the Lady Stags’ late third set fightback and pushed FEU to match point.

“I’m just happy that I played well today. I’m thankful also to coach Tina (Salak) for the opportunity to showcase what I can do in today’s game,” the former FEU high school standout who celebrated her 18th birthday last Thursday said.

Alyzza Devosora and Kyle Pendon added seven points each, Nikka Medina had six while Mitzi Panangin and Ann Asis scored five apiece for last edition’s bronze medalist’s great start in the centerpiece SSL tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, GCash, Chery Tiggo, F2 Logistics, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, R and B Milk Tea and Summit Water.

FEU controlled the first two sets, keeping SSC-R at bay with solid net defense and precision attacks.

But just when the Lady Tamaraws, the National Invitationals runners-up, thought they already had the game in the bag after taking a 9-5 lead in the third, Kath Santos powered the Lady Stags’ 6-1 fightback to take an 11-10 advantage.

Panangin and Pendon restored order with timely hits as FEU unleashed a scorching run to pull away, 23-16.

SSC-R saved two match points after Loresco’s quick attack before Devosora sealed the deal with a sharp crosscourt hit.

Santos led the Lady Stags with nine points while Divine Garcia and Juna Gonzales added five each.

Meanwhile, the league will hold its official opening ceremony in the same venue at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Reigning NCAA champion College of Saint Benilde clashes with SSC-R at 9 a.m. to open Day 2 of the tilt which has Smart Sports, PLDT Fibr, Mikasa, Asics, Rebel Sports, Eurotel, Victory Liner, Commission on Higher Education, Philippine Sports Commission and SM Tickets as technical partners.

De La Salle University and University of the Philippines, who both took a leave of absence last year, square off at 1 p.m. in Pool C.