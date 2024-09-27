LADY GAGA RELEASES NEW 'JOKER' ALBUM

Lady Gaga has finally dropped Harlequin, the companion album to her upcoming movie Joker: Folie À Deux.

The American singer-songwriter and actress shared its cover on social media, which shows her fully clothed in a shower as water washes away bits of clown makeup.

In an Instagram post, the 13-time Grammy winner shared the album’s tracklist, displayed on the back of a Gayle Valley Farms milk carton. The 13-track LP includes the recognizable titles “Get Happy” and “Oh When the Saints.”

The musician did not confirm whether Harlequin is “LG 6.5,” but it appears to be the case. Lady Gaga previously announced that her seventh studio album (LG 7) will arrive in February 2025, with a lead single dropping in October.

It’s truly Gaga’s world, and we’re all just living in it. After the success of her duet with Bruno Mars, “Die with a Smile,” she is set to release a 13-track album this month, coinciding with the upcoming release of Joker: Folie à Deux in theaters on 4 October.

GAGA FOR GAGA

From mysterious billboards to snippets trending with “Lady Gaga is coming,” the excitement around the singer-actress continues, generating over 80,000 tweets. Little monsters are still going gaga for Gaga, even 16 years into her career.

“Every time you think she’s going one direction, she goes another. Thank you, Lady Gaga, for keeping it exciting 16 years later,” verified X user @joeymonda said.

“Last time Lady Gaga released an EP, she changed the world,” X user @nichblink added, referencing how The Fame Monster spawned hits like “Alejandro,” “Bad Romance,” and “Telephone” featuring Beyoncé.

It looks like there will be two Lady Gaga albums in the coming months. In the meantime, let’s stream her collaboration with Bruno Mars, “Die with a Smile,” which has consistently improved its streaming figures, launching with 75.2 million plays. After a 56 percent increase in just a few weeks, it reached 97.2 million streams in its second week on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US charts, 105.8 million in its third, and 111.4 million in its fourth, before hitting a new all-time high of 117.4 million.

“What a time to be a Lady Gaga stan,” X user @allurequinn said.