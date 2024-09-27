Israel becomes 69th ADB member

Israel has joined the Asian Development Bank (ADB) as its 69th member and 20th nonregional member, effective yesterday, after completing all membership requirements.

Israel formally submitted its application for ADB membership in January 2022.

The ADB board of governors approved Israel’s membership on 14 April 2022 through Resolution 414: Membership of Israel and Increase in Authorized Capital Stock.

The 2022 resolution required Israel to complete membership requirements before the membership became effective.