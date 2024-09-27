Idols meet Idol via CDO

In a bold move to further strengthen the unique power of its name, CDO Idol happily announces its partnership with the nation’s favorite girl group, BINI.

For Bernice Jalgalado, CDO’s vice president for marketing, being a true “idol” in life lies in the choices “we make for our families.”

Because BINI embodies aspiration, excellence and the modern Filipino spirit, the group also perfectly captures the values of CDO Idol.

Just as BINI has become a household name, CDO Idol has been a trusted choice in Filipino kitchens for years. “Together, we’re setting the standard of what it means to be a true ‘idol’.”

“BINI is more than just the hottest girl group right now — they represent what it means to be an ‘idol’ in every sense. Like our brand, they stand for quality, credibility and the power of inspiration,” Ailene Robes, CDO’s category brand manager, added.

For her, being in a partnership with the eight young modern Filipinas further enables the brand to connect with the audience in a deeper and more relevant way.

BINI’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming icons in the music industry mirrors the journey of CDO Idol, as well as the aspirations of its consumers — moms, families and young Filipinos who dream big and make thoughtful choices for their loved ones.

Filipino family favorite

The journey started with the launch of CDO Idol Cheesedog, now well-renowned for its irresistible cheesy goodness, offering a delightful experience with every bite.

It first captured the hearts of Filipino families back in 2005, when it was introduced in North Luzon. Due to its popularity, Idol Cheesedog quickly became a staple in Filipino households across the country.

Since the launch of Idol Cheesedog, CDO has continuously innovated to meet the ever-evolving tastes of Filipinos.

From the blend of meaty goodness with creamy cheese bits to its newest product, CDO has always ensured that Idol offers the highest standards of quality, establishing its spot as the most chosen Cheesedog brand.

In 2023, CDO launched Idol Plain Hotdog, a juicy, flavorful, and meaty hotdog that has, in just the short span of one year, already captured the hearts and palates of Filipinos nationwide.