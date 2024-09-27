Go's bill upgrading Zamboanga sanitarium passes

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, welcomed the Senate’s approval on second reading of House Bill No. 9656, which he principally sponsored. The bill seeks to elevate the Mindanao Central Sanitarium in Pasobolong, Zamboanga City to Zamboanga Regional Medical Center, recognizing its expanded role in healthcare.

Go emphasized the importance of renaming the facility to officially acknowledge its shift from a specialized leprosy sanitarium to a full-service medical center, in line how it has operated for years.

This transition also aligns with DOH Administrative Order No. 2005-0013, which mandated that all existing sanitaria, including the Mindanao Central Sanitarium, expand their services to include emergency, outpatient, inpatient, and specialized care for the general population.

"The approval of this bill brings us another step closer to enhancing healthcare services in Zamboanga and neighboring regions. By officially recognizing the hospital’s new role, we are helping ensure that more Filipinos have access to modern, comprehensive medical care," said Go.

Go highlighted the need to modernize healthcare facilities in all regions to meet growing community healthcare demands. He also reiterated his commitment to improving healthcare access across the country, especially in underserved areas, by advocating for legislation that enhances medical services nationwide.

Last month, eleven other local hospital measures sponsored by Go were approved on third and final reading in the Senate. Under Go’s leadership, 69 laws have been passed to upgrade and establish various public hospitals across the country.