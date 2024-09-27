GOOD MEDICINE

It’s not what you think.
Swallowing a pill might be the easiest choice when it comes to easing physical aches and pains. But what about when the heart aches or the mind is anxious? Is there a pill for this?
There just might be one, and it’s called the happy pill — one that is exclusively manufactured by that part of you that refuses to give up. It’s the unmistakably convincing voice inside whispering one message: “There is hope.”
Our action words are: Seek, Listen, Act.
Are you listening?
Before you can hear that encouraging voice from your inner self, one question must be asked: Are you listening? There can be no hearing if you do not care to listen or even try. Now, this is the crux of the matter: Unbelievers have no faith, while believers have a generous supply of it — in fact, enough to share with those who are seeking enlightenment.
Troubled and restless spirits are light-seekers; they just need to be guided in the right direction. So, do not ever give up on these fragile creatures who, though seemingly lost, are actually trying to find their way home.
Home is the heart
Again, one must find it. Pursuing a sense of balance and peace may be easy for some and a big challenge for others.
There is an exercise you can do in the privacy of your home:
Look for a little corner where you will not be disturbed.
Sit comfortably. Close your eyes.
Focus on your breathing.
Feel your heartbeat.
Place your right hand over your chest, right on top of the heart area.
Do the six-three-six. Inhale slowly six counts.
Hold for three counts.
Exhale in six counts.
Now, try the seven-four-seven.
Inhale seven counts.
Hold four counts.
Release in seven counts.
Your heart beat will slow down naturally.
Affirm by saying to yourself “Nothing and no one can hurt me.”
Finish with “All is well.”
Open your eyes.
Smile.
Face the mirror. Talk to yourself and say: “Your heart is smiling. So, smile.”
Beauty and health regimen
Juice together: One sugar beet, one carrot, one slice ginger.
This is a detox juice.
Take the carrot fiber and mix with coconut oil.
Use it as a face and dry skin rub on the elbows, knees and feet.
Rinse with warm water.
Affirmation: “I am happy.”
Love and light!