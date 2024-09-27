GOOD MEDICINE

It’s not what you think.

Swallowing a pill might be the easiest choice when it comes to easing physical aches and pains. But what about when the heart aches or the mind is anxious? Is there a pill for this?

There just might be one, and it’s called the happy pill — one that is exclusively manufactured by that part of you that refuses to give up. It’s the unmistakably convincing voice inside whispering one message: “There is hope.”

Our action words are: Seek, Listen, Act.

Are you listening?

Before you can hear that encouraging voice from your inner self, one question must be asked: Are you listening? There can be no hearing if you do not care to listen or even try. Now, this is the crux of the matter: Unbelievers have no faith, while believers have a generous supply of it — in fact, enough to share with those who are seeking enlightenment.

Troubled and restless spirits are light-seekers; they just need to be guided in the right direction. So, do not ever give up on these fragile creatures who, though seemingly lost, are actually trying to find their way home.