Fruity Oatmeal Yogurt Parfaits

Ingredients:

2 c fresh or frozen sliced hulled strawberries, thawed and patted dry if frozen (see Tip below)

2 c fresh or frozen blueberries or fresh or frozen halved blackberries, or a combination, thawed and patted dry if frozen (see Tip below)

1 tbsp plus 1 tsp honey

2 tsp ground cinnamon

2 c water

1 c uncooked rolled oats

2 c fat-free plain Greek yogurt

Directions:

In a medium bowl, gently stir together the strawberries, blueberries, honey and cinnamon.

In a medium saucepan, bring the water and oats to a boil over medium-high heat. Boil for five minutes, stirring occasionally.

In each parfait glass, layer: 1/4 c oatmeal, 1/4 c fruit mixture, 1/4 c yogurt and 1/4 c fruit mixture. Repeat the layers.

Quick Tips:

You can also substitute any fruit for the berries. Apples and pears make a great choice for a fall or wintertime breakfast parfait. Plus, you can use two 15-ounce cans of fruit, such as peaches, pears and pineapples, and mixed in their own juices with no added sugars to replace the four c of berries.

Health benefits:

Yogurt provides calcium, an important mineral for strong bones, making it a great addition to your breakfast. You can also prep the parfaits in advance. Put them together in individual jars and keep them in the fridge.

Calories per serving:

238

Protein

16g

Fiber

6g

Recipe from The American Heart Association.