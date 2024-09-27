Flu-like diseases see downward trend

The Department of Health (DoH) on Friday said the number of flu-like illnesses in the country is on a downward trend as it logged a total of 117,372 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases — 15 percent lower compared to the 137,980 cases recorded during the same period last year.

In a statement, the DoH stressed that sustained prevention is needed to sustain this downtrend.

Meanwhile, a total of 126 deaths due to ILI were reported, representing an 11 percent reduction in fatalities compared to the 142 deaths during the same period in 2023.

The DoH cited that it is expediting the procurement of flu vaccines, even amid a slowdown in ILI cases across the country.

It also reiterated the importance of prevention, including regular hand washing, proper mask-wearing in crowded places and timely vaccinations.

These practices are vital for reducing infection risk as flu season continues, it added.

“While the nationwide decline in flu-like cases is a positive sign, we must remain proactive. We cannot afford to be complacent,” DoH Secretary Ted Herbosa said.

The Health department also highlighted the need for early consultation and reporting of cases to prevent potential complications.

“Prevention, early detection and vaccination are our strongest defenses against this illness. Together, we can protect our families and communities,” Herbosa said.