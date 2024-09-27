Filinvest Malls opens in Dumaguete

Filinvest Malls Dumaguete opened on 26 September. Located at the bustling corner of Flores Avenue and E.J. Blanco Street, the new destination sets a new standard for lifestyle offerings with its mix of local favorites, national brands, and a breathtaking bay-side view.

Poised to become an essential in Dumaguete’s urban life, Filinvest Malls Dumaguete greets its guests with lots of open-air areas, a seaside view, and an extensive selection of retail and dining options. Moreover, the mall embraces an inclusive spirit that translates into safe and welcoming spaces for everyone.

A new community hub by the sea

“We are excited to become a part of Dumaguete’s rich culture and history. It’s our honor to be able to create a space where locals and visitors can come together as a community and enjoy shopping, dining, and leisure activities. We eagerly await welcoming everyone and creating unforgettable moments together,” said Mitch Dumlao, First Vice President & Retail Business Unit Head of Filinvest Malls.

With a wide range of retailers and services, Filinvest Malls Dumaguete is primed to become the city’s go-to destination for everyday conveniences and special occasions. It boasts an extensive lineup of local and national brands, catering to the diverse tastes and preferences of the Dumaguete community.

“Dumaguete is the perfect place for our continued growth as it allows us to engage with a community that values culture and the arts. UCC restaurants and cafes have always been a place for people to connect, create, and relax while enjoying good coffee and delicious food. We know Filipinos have embraced the brand as it is synonymous to comfort, warmth, and home. We are excited to offer a cozy space for this beautiful city's families and coffee lovers to come together,” said Hubert Young, CEO of UCC Café Philippines.

At the recent opening, visitors marveled at the range of shopping, dining and services options available, with several national and regional brands opening their first stores in Dumaguete City, including UCC Cafe Terrace, The Medical City Clinic, Bigby’s, Power Mac Center, Island Souvenirs, Joneco Tech, Salon de Rose and Filinvest Land Inc. Showroom. Executive Optical, Haru Photo Studio, iStore Service Center, Interpace Computer Systems, Kids Paradise, Liquid Flask, Lixx, V Spa, Vinci Aesthetic Clinic, and Watsons and are also part of the roster of tenants.

“I am beyond thrilled to open our doors at the newest mall in the city. Even more so that Vinci is adjacent to national brands,” said Dr. Leonard Vince T. Araneta, CEO of Vinci Aesthetic Clinic. “Our services will hover mostly on cutting-edge laser treatments, sculpting, medical grade weight loss programs, and contour provisions.”

Meanwhile, there’s something for every food lover, from popular favorites like Potato Corner, Jamaican Patties, Bongbong’s Piaya & Barquillos, Gong Cha, Japabites, Kettle Corn, Waffle Time, Cantina 13, Yscoop Cafe, and Turks. For heartier meals, visitors can savor Sans Rival Bistro, Hukad, Mr. Sizzlers Unlimited Rice & Gravy, and Mrs. Breadworth Bakery Café.

Azl Narvaez, Vice President and Head of Strategic Lease at Filinvest Malls, shared, “We envisioned this space as a dynamic community hub that reflects the warmth and friendliness of Dumaguete while offering a comprehensive array of brands and service providers for our customers’ convenience. As our second commercial space in the Visayas region, Filinvest Malls Dumaguete aims to offer more shopping, dining, entertainment, and leisure options to the growing market.”

A celebration of Dumaguete’s spirit

Filinvest Malls Dumaguete is designed to be more than just a place to shop—it’s where Dumagueteños of all ages, interests, and tastes can gather and enjoy the best the city offers. As the space gears up for the Ber months, mallgoers expect more exciting activities, events, and offerings to come.