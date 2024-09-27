Farewell to Coritha: a voice of protest, passion, and Pinoy pride

Filipina folk-country legend Coritha, known for her powerful protest anthem Oras Na, passed away recently. Rising to fame in the 60s and 70s, her music, including the hits Sierra Madre and Lolo Jose, captured the hearts of Filipinos during turbulent times. Her use of native Filipino instruments in her songs paved the way for a unique sound that helped define Pinoy folk-rock.

Coritha’s music wasn’t just entertainment; it was a call to action. Oras Na became a rallying cry for those fighting against oppression. Her soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics reflected the struggles and hopes of the Filipino people, resonating with generations who sought change.