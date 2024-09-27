FAREWELL, OAKLAND: Athletics leave Bay Area with heavy heart

OAKLAND (AFP) — The Oakland Athletics bade an emotional farewell to their long-time home — and long-suffering fans — on Thursday, beating the Texas Rangers 3-2 in their final game at the Oakland Coliseum before leaving the Bay Area for good.

After the departure of the National Football League’s Oakland Raiders and National Basketball Association’s Golden State Warriors, the Athletics were the final major sports franchise left in Oakland.

But the nine-time World Series champions will now join the exodus of professional sports teams after turning out the lights on the Coliseum after 56 years.

In bright sunshine and under blue skies, a crowd of 46,889 turned out to pay their respects to their beloved franchise in the A’s final home game of what has been a disappointing season.

Many fans wore T-shirts reflecting anger at the team’s owners bearing just one word: “Sell.”

Others held up banners expressing gratitude, defiance or sadness.

“Thanks for the Memories,” read one banner, while another proclaimed: “The soul of Oakland will survive.”

Another banner read simply: “Today there is crying in baseball.”

Athletics manager Mark Kotsay paid tribute to the team’s staff and supporters in an address from the field following the win.

“I want to keep this short, because I don’t really know if I’m gonna be able to make it through this,” Kotsay began.

“To the staff who dedicate their lives to the Oakland A’s, especially those who aren’t coming with us, I am forever grateful. I will never forget you.”

“And to all of you, on behalf of my staff, myself, this team, all the past players and coaches, everyone who’s worn the green and gold — there are no better fans than you guys.”

“Thank you all for loving the game of baseball.”

Kotsay wrapped up his address by leading the team on one last chant of the rallying cry: “Let’s Go Oakland.”

The Athletics are following the path of the Raiders and moving to Las Vegas, where they are expected to play their first home games in 2028.

Before then the team will play at the minor-league Sutter Health Park baseball venue in Sacramento for three years, the home of the San Francisco Giants AAA affiliate the Sacramento River Cats.

The temporary venue, which has a capacity of just 14,014, is 85 miles away from the Coliseum, scene of some of the Athletics’ greatest triumphs — including the World Series hat-trick of 1972, 1973 and 1974 as well as 1989’s Fall Classic victory.

The Athletics’ ownership opted to move the team to Las Vegas after failing to reach a new deal to build a new stadium to remain in the city.

Major League Baseball owners voted unanimously to allow the team to move in November.

Athletics owner John Fisher posted an open letter to fans on Monday, insisting the team’s owners had exhausted every option in a bid to build a new venue that would allow the team to remain in Oakland after buying the team in 2005.

“Our dream was to win world championships and build a new ballpark in Oakland,” Fisher wrote.

“Over the next 18 years, we did our very best to make that happen. We proposed and pursued five different locations in the Bay Area... we came up short.”

“I know there is great disappointment, even bitterness. Though I wish I could speak to each one of you individually, I can tell you this from the heart: we tried. Staying in Oakland was our goal, it was our mission and we failed to achieve it. And for that I am genuinely sorry.”

Unsurprisingly, Fisher’s contrite letter was given short shrift by fans and former players. Former A’s pitcher Trevor May accused Fisher of disrespecting the team’s fanbase.

“With all due respect, which is more than you likely deserve, save it,” May wrote in response to Fisher’s letter.

“Be an adult. Get in front of a camera and say it with your chest.”