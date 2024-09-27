Fabled friendship

Editor’s note: Once upon a time, a friendship of 78 years began between Denmark and the Philippines. In an impassioned address to Filipinos in celebration of Denmark Day recently in Makati City, the Danish ambassador retells classic fairy tales that rapturously capture these cherished ties, and how this key moment heralds an era of closer cooperation on a shared ambition.

***

H.C. Andersen was a remarkable man. Romantic in writing but modern in thought, he embraced the technology of his time: photography, steam power, electromagnetism.

He imagined how the US would surpass Europe and how we would, one day, fly across oceans. And wrote the stories that are now part of world culture.

His fairy tales also touched the forefathers of this nation. Not least “Pepe” Dr. José Rizal, who translated several fairy tales including “The Little Match Girl” and “The Ugly Duckling.”

These are tales of hardship. One ending in tragedy; the other triumph. Fortunately, we are joined in writing our own ending.

The Marcos government’s ambition to bring prosperity, security and freedom to the people of the Philippines is also our ambition.

With its young population, multitude of talent and abundant natural resources, the Philippines has a great potential.

Together with local partners, Danish companies are busy translating that potential into action, with thousands of Filipino workers in high-quality jobs helping Danish companies grow through business-intelligence services and IT support.

Meanwhile Philippine semi-conductors run Danish robots, industrial machines and energy technology.

Denmark’s productivity is among the highest in the world. And, through their presence, Danish companies are boosting productivity in key sectors, such as agriculture, logistics and health.

Danish investments help bring energy to all Filipinos, creating jobs and paving the way for a sustainable future.

Still, there is much more to do. Together we can digitalize public services.

We can reshape and reimagine the shipping industry. We can make this country a leader in the energy transition by paving the way for green-fuel production and introducing sustainable mining.

Through initiatives, such as JOBS4RE, Filipinos can be ready to take on renewable-energy jobs here and around the world.

Danes and Filipinos alike rely on an open global economy to bring progress and prosperity.

Bridging the distance, we make the world a better and richer place. Together with our EU partners, we are determined to further deepen our economic ties.

Last year, the free trade agreement negotiations between the European Union and the Philippines restarted.

This was one of my key goals when I landed on Manila two years ago.

Denmark will remain a staunch advocate of an FTA with the Philippines, and I commend this government’s swift and positive response.

However, we cannot take a fairy-tale ending to our success story for granted.

Dark clouds are gathering and headwinds mounting with the sea foaming up in fury.

The international order, which brought so much prosperity to the world and lifted billions out of poverty, is a complex chorus of many voices.

It must be sung together. Sadly, some are singing out of tune, resulting in discord and disharmony.

The attempts to reshape the international order from a collective good to an instrument of national ambition threatens the prosperity and future of nations like Denmark and the Philippines, who risk being victims of predatory actions, such as Russia’s illegal and immoral attack on Ukraine.

The cyber, information and asymmetric war being waged against us and our EU and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies has concentrated our minds.

With our partners, we are determined to be strong, resilient and vigilant to ensure the security of our peoples.

Otherwise, these partnerships will lose their value and meaning.

The EU and NATO are projects of peace. But we are brutally reminded that freedom and peace are not gifts granted, but rights upheld.

There are no small sacrifices in the face of great risks. Denmark is, by far, the largest per capita donor to Ukraine, while also pledging to increase its national defense spending beyond agreed levels.

I thank the Philippines for its unwavering support for Ukraine at the UN. It will not be forgotten.

Eight years ago, on the West Philippine Sea, the UNCLOS tribunal decided in favor of the Philippines. However, not everyone seems committed to upholding the convention.

This year, several Filipino officers and their ships were harmed through reckless actions, threatening the peace and stability of the entire region.

Denmark calls on all nations — especially all signatories to the convention — to respect and support the tribunal’s decision.

I thank our many Filipino friends for your unwavering hospitality. In Manila — and during our many travels throughout the Philippines — we are always met with remarkable kindness and engagement.

The many faces we meet reflect the multitude that is the Philippines of today: The determined gesture of a navy officer, the focused eyes of a business leader, the enthusiasm of an IT specialist, the blackened face of an old farmer, the disquiet pose of a street child.

Behind all this, I sense the heartbeat of the Philippines on the streets, in the farms, up the mountains: A country eager to grasp its future, to grow and bring prosperity to its people, to shape and mold its destiny. Let’s make this the decade of the Philippines.

Not everyone has the same opportunities. Inequality and tragedy are for real. Still, this country can do more, go farther, reach higher than ever. We can all be the heroes of that story, always reminding ourselves that, together, we can.