Elevating standards in vet care

The forum featured expert-led sessions from Dr. Ta Li Lu and Dr. Kuan Hua Khor, renowned experts in veterinary cardiology from Taiwan and Malaysia, respectively. Dr. Ta Li shared insights on harnessing the power of foundational diagnostics to improve patient outcomes. His session, titled “Elevating Cardiology Practice: Harnessing the Power of Foundational Diagnostics in Veterinary Medicine,” emphasized the importance of early and accurate diagnosis in managing cardiac conditions in pets.

His second presentation, “Breath of Life: Rapid Assessment and Comprehensive Management of Respiratory Emergencies in Canine and Feline Patients,” highlighted best practices for diagnosing and managing respiratory emergencies, emphasizing the critical nature of prompt intervention and the use of advanced diagnostic tools to ensure effective treatment. His detailed case studies and evidence-based approaches provided the attendees with practical knowledge to enhance their clinical practices.

Dr. Kuan, on the other hand, took the stage with her presentation on congestive heart failure. The session “Congestive Heart Failure: Look out for ABC and then find the ‘D’ or the other way around?” focused on the identification and management of congestive heart failure in companion animals. She detailed the ABCD mnemonic — a systematic approach to diagnosing and treating heart failure. Her comprehensive overview included discussions on the latest diagnostic techniques and case-based learning to illustrate the real-world application of these practices.

She also presented “Applying ACVIM Staging in Degenerative Mitral Valve Disease: Case-Based Learning and Analysis.” This session delved into the complexities of degenerative mitral valve disease, a common cardiac condition in pets. Dr. Kuan discussed the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM) staging system, providing attendees with a structured approach to managing this disease.

“At Boehringer, we understand and cherish the deep connection that people and animals share. We believe that by working together we can improve the lives of pets and pet parents,” said Dr. Ross Antonio Banayo, technical manager of the Companion Animal Business Segment. “Continuous education and the adoption of best practices are crucial in ensuring that animal companions receive the best possible care,” he concluded.

The 8th Companion Animal Technical Forum is an annual educational forum held by Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health with the aim to provide veterinary professionals valuable learning opportunities and advanced knowledge in animal medicine.

The forum is just one of Boehringer Ingelheim’s educational programs that signify a strong commitment to enhancing the quality of veterinary care. In 2023, Boehringer Ingelheim Philippines launched the Animal Health Hub, an online learning portal designed for veterinarians to have easy access to various learning modules to update themselves with the latest tech and knowledge. In the same year, the Boehringer Ingelheim Veterinary Scholars Program (BIVSP) was expanded to include the Philippines and Japan in their country roster.