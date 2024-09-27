Eco-friendly home fosters active lifestyle

SM Development Corporation’s (SMDC) Cheerful Homes 2, recognized as Best Housing Development (Luzon) at the 2024 Property Guru Philippines Property Awards, promotes an active lifestyle that blends the best of urban and suburban living into a cohesive community.

Strategically located in Mabalacat, Pampanga, Cheerful Homes 2 is a five-minute walk to Mabalacat-Magalang Road. It offers a strategic access to major transportation networks including Clark International Airport.

The development’s proximity to key institutions, such as schools, workplaces and shopping centers, ensures that residents are never far from essential services.

Cheerful Homes 2 exemplifies sustainable living through a variety of features including water-efficient plumbing fixtures, natural ventilation and lighting, use of LED lights, and energy-efficient appliances.

Thermal management is also prioritized with the use of light gray roofing, lighter façade colors and garden spaces to reduce heat absorption that combats the heat island effect.

In addition, 2,880 square meters of Cheerful Homes 2 are dedicated to trees and indigenous plant species, enhancing biodiversity and further cooling the community. Residents are never far from vast open spaces and parks, too. A lap pool and a jogging path encourages an active lifestyle.

Other amenities of the property include a clubhouse, lap pool and multi-purpose courts.