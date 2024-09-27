Eco-friendly home fosters active lifestyle

SM Development Corporation’s (SMDC) Cheerful Homes 2, recognized as Best Housing Development (Luzon) at the 2024 Property Guru Philippines Property Awards, promotes an active lifestyle that blends the best of urban and suburban living into a cohesive community.
Strategically located in Mabalacat, Pampanga, Cheerful Homes 2 is a five-minute walk to Mabalacat-Magalang Road. It offers a strategic access to major transportation networks including Clark International Airport.
The development’s proximity to key institutions, such as schools, workplaces and shopping centers, ensures that residents are never far from essential services.
Cheerful Homes 2 exemplifies sustainable living through a variety of features including water-efficient plumbing fixtures, natural ventilation and lighting, use of LED lights, and energy-efficient appliances.
Thermal management is also prioritized with the use of light gray roofing, lighter façade colors and garden spaces to reduce heat absorption that combats the heat island effect.
In addition, 2,880 square meters of Cheerful Homes 2 are dedicated to trees and indigenous plant species, enhancing biodiversity and further cooling the community. Residents are never far from vast open spaces and parks, too. A lap pool and a jogging path encourages an active lifestyle.
Other amenities of the property include a clubhouse, lap pool and multi-purpose courts.
Revolutionizing home buying
SMDC has recently partnered with Seafood City, the largest Filipino supermarket chain in North America, make home buying for overseas Filipinos accessible with an app.
The digital marketplace enables US-based Filipinos to invest in properties in the Philippines remotely. End-to-end real estate transactions can be done directly through the app, with professional support of licensed U.S. real estate professionals.
“By partnering with SFC+, we are extending our reach to global Filipinos, offering them a seamless platform to invest in the good life, no matter where they are in the world. Through this collaboration, we reaffirm our commitment to building communities that enhance lives and connect people to progress,” Jessica Sy, SMDC AVP and head of corporate planning and development, said.
SFC has one million weekly in-store foot traffic. The active membership base is over