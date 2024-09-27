DSWD contests highlight role of families

Going all out to celebrate this year’s Family Week with extra love and care, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has extended the deadline for the submission of entries to its featured contests, Angel in Red Vest (ARV) Family Groufie Contest and Family Tiktok Contest, for its employees.

At the Thursday Media Forum, Assistant Secretary Janet Armas of the Standards and Capacity Building Group, announced the extension for the submission of entries to the contests, which are open to all DSWD employees, to Monday, 30 September.

Originally, the Groufie Contest was supposed to run from 3 to 11 September, while the deadline for the top Tiktok entries was on 18 September.