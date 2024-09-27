DHSUD eyes completion of 80,000 CL housing units

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Around 70,000 to 80,000 housing units are currently under construction in Central Luzon as part of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development’s (DHSUD) effort to address the country’s housing crisis.

According to DHSUD Regional Director Julius Ervin Enciso, these projects are part of the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) Program, a flagship initiative under the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

He added that the President aims to resolve the housing crisis by providing affordable and sustainable housing solutions to low-income families and individuals. These ongoing projects address the region’s housing backlog of approximately 200,000 units.

“These 70,000 to 80,000 [housing units] do not yet include the projects we are working on with around 15 local government units that have properties and are currently complying with documentary requirements and design. This will generate even more beyond the 70,000 to 80,000 [units],” Enciso said.

The condominium-type housing units, constructed in partnership with private developers, range in size from 22 to 27 square meters, with some developers offering larger units.

Enciso said prices for these units start at around P900,000 for a 22-square-meter space. With the maximum loanable term from the Pag-IBIG Fund set at 30 years and an interest subsidy from the government, the monthly amortization could be as low as P2,500.

Despite the relatively low cost, Enciso assured that the housing units meet quality standards, complying with necessary certifications and permits from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the Department of Agrarian Reform, and local government units.

A key feature of these projects is the inclusion of basic amenities similar to those found in regular condominiums.

“One instruction from DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar is to prioritize the amenities so that residents won’t need to leave. When they move in, commercial areas, government centers, parks, and playgrounds will be available. They won’t have to go elsewhere. They’ll know that when they step out of their condominium or house, there are activities they can do. They can work or enjoy themselves. Everything will be available,” Enciso said.

Safety is also a priority, with security measures provided by the Philippine National Police and the Bureau of Fire Protection integrated into the developments.