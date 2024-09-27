Davao, Laguna kick off PFL hostilities

Davao Aguilas FC and Stallion Laguna FC hope to make a winning start against their respective opponents when the Philippines Football League (PFL) kicks off Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The Aguilas face off against Loyola Palawan FC at 4 p.m. and with returnees Troy Limbo and Paolo Bugas, head coach Abel Ruzgal aiming to make a good impression to start off the season.

“Our mindset is we prepare against really difficult teams. That’s our mindset because we know other teams are also preparing,” Ruzgal said.

“We all want to win this,” he added.

Davao team owner Jefferson Cheng likes the team’s chances for the season after posting a 10-2-2 win-draw-loss record last year.

“Like I said earlier, we’re the new kids on the block. We were just established in 2017 but we will give them a good run for their money,” Cheng said.

Meanwhile, the Stallions will be going up against Maharlika Taguig FC at 7 p.m.

Stallion defender Matt Nierras said the team is ready to improve from its third-place finish, an 11-2-9 record last year, and hopes to not only get into at least the top two of the league but also qualify for next season’s Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League 2.

“We want to get back to winning and we want to get back to representing the country in the AFC Champions League 2,” Nierras said.

“It’s always going to be a team sport. One guy might score the goal but the pass might come from five different people.”