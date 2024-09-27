Community clubhouse rises at Japanese designer enclave

The clubhouse was designed by Jorge Yulo Architects and Associates (JYAA). The overall master plan was conceived by Joel Luna Planning and Design, while the landscaping was created by CLARQ Design Studio.

“Being able to design a structure to be built here is an amazing opportunity for me. I can guarantee you a project where future residents can create their own memories, become part of the place and happily call it home,” Yulo said in a statement.

Construction at Hana Garden Villas is now in full swing. Ninety-five percent of the inventory of its first three phases is now sold out. The development recently opened its fourth and final phase for prospective buyers and hopes to turn over its first set of units in the next several months.

Hana Garden Villas is located in Cabuyao, Laguna, and is less than an hour from Metro Manila.