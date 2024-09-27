Community clubhouse rises at Japanese designer enclave

Hana Garden Villas, a pioneering Japanese designer enclave south of Metro Manila, recently broke ground its clubhouse.
During the ceremony, Chan Toei Properties chairman Jose Mari Chan said that the clubhouse will play a vital role in shaping Hana Garden Villas as a truly distinctive neighborhood. He said, “The clubhouse will be a place where our homeowners can gather together in friendship and camaraderie — a community of shared joy.”
CTP is the official developer of Hana Garden Villas. It is a partnership between Filipino-owned Prime Eastern Spring Holdings (PESH) and TOEI Housing Corporation (TOEI) of Japan.
The clubhouse was designed by Jorge Yulo Architects and Associates (JYAA). The overall master plan was conceived by Joel Luna Planning and Design, while the landscaping was created by CLARQ Design Studio.
“Being able to design a structure to be built here is an amazing opportunity for me. I can guarantee you a project where future residents can create their own memories, become part of the place and happily call it home,” Yulo said in a statement.
Construction at Hana Garden Villas is now in full swing. Ninety-five percent of the inventory of its first three phases is now sold out. The development recently opened its fourth and final phase for prospective buyers and hopes to turn over its first set of units in the next several months.
Hana Garden Villas is located in Cabuyao, Laguna, and is less than an hour from Metro Manila.