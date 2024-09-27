Comelec sets social media registration for 2025 polls

Candidates, political parties and party-list groups involved in the campaign ahead of the 2025 national and local elections are required to register their social media accounts in December, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Lawyer Maria Lourdes Fugoso-Alcain, chief of staff of Comelec Commissioner Nelson Celis, made this clarification during a media forum at Club Filipino in Greenhills, San Juan City on Friday.

Candidates must first file their certificate of candidacy, after which they can register up to five accounts or unlimited accounts on their chosen social media platforms, including websites.

Even vloggers and social media influencers shall also register their respective social media accounts if they use them for political campaigns in the upcoming elections.

“We did not limit the registration to just the candidates and the political parties. The difference is that we are registering the social media platforms and AI [artificial intelligence] for detection, monitoring and filing of complaints which the Comelec has been preparing for about a year,” Alcain said.

“As of today, there is still no limit in the utilization of the social media platform and AI before the official campaign period starts,” she added.

The guidelines, which were just promulgated by Comelec on 17 September provide that if the technology platforms were not registered, practical and new solutions will be used by the Comelec to take down the accounts of unregistered social media platforms or AI.

If it was not designed for campaign purposes, but the same is used, it will be taken down by the Comelec for violation and due process will be applied to those who will be found responsible for such violations.

The Comelec will require the registration of social media platforms and AI for the upcoming May 2025 midterm national and local elections to address the proliferation of disinformation, misinformation, or fake news.

Online messaging apps which will be used for campaign purposes from 12 February 2025 to 10 May 2025 must also be registered with the Comelec.

With freedom of expression, the Comelec will not do anything to step on the rights of the people.

The campaign period for the May 2025 midterm national and local elections will begin on 12 January 2025.