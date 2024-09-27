COME AND GET US: Maroons target fifth straight victory

Games today:

(Mall of Asia Arena)

4:30 p.m. — UP vs Adamson

6:30 p.m. — NU vs UE

University of the Philippines has been dominating the opposition by an average 16-point winning margin four games into the opening round of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament.

Fighting Maroons assistant coach Christian Luanzon downplays it, saying what matters is that they come up on top.

So, when unbeaten UP marches back into action to face Adamson University today at the Mall of Asia Arena, winning its fifth straight via another blowout is the least of its concerns.

“We don’t really talk about that and just like what I said in the last interview, coach Gold would always emphasize that it only takes one point to win,” Luanzon said.

The Fighting Maroons will treat the game set at 4:30 p.m. with the same approach as their previous matches.

“What’s important is that in every possession, we value each possession, whether we’re in the offensive end or the defensive end,” Luanzon said.

UP, stacked deep with weapons led by JD Cagulangan, Season 86 Rookie of the Year Francis Lopez and big man Quentin Millora-Brown, is the only unblemished squad in the tournament after blowing past Ateneo de Manila University, University of the East, National University and Far Eastern University.

However, the Fighting Maroons got a little too relaxed in their 69-58 win over the Tamaraws where they allowed FEU to make a final 14-0 run to end the game after leading by as many as 25.

This could be the opening the Falcons could exploit if ever UP commits the mistake of putting its guard down.

After all, Adamson is still on a high after a thrilling 60-58 escape over NU last Wednesday.

The Falcons have moved to the solo fourth spot with a 3-2 win-loss record all, thanks to veteran Joshua Yerro’s buzzer-beating tip-in game-winner off an inbound pass with 0.3 ticks left.

Meanwhile, UE aims to extend its winning run to three when it takes on struggling NU at 6:30 p.m.

The Red Warriors have won back-to-back games including a giant-killing 75-71 upset over defending champion De La Salle University last Sunday for an even 2-2 card.

“I know we are capable of beating big teams, but we just need to accept the individual roles of each player. They are all talented, I would say I have a deep bench, especially in the 1-2-3 positions, but they just have to accept their role and give their 100 percent even with limited minutes,” UE coach Jack Santiago said.

Carrying momentum and beaming with confidence, UE is heavily favored to get past the Bulldogs, who are reeling from a three-game slump.

NU, which was in the Final Four last season, is grappling for form with a miserable 1-4 slate at seventh spot.