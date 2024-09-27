Clean up CIDG, Torre told

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil has directed the newly installed head of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to push for a full-scale internal cleanup.

“Clean up the CIDG,” Marbil told CIDG chief Director BGen. Nicolas Torre III.

He likewise ordered Torre to restore the integrity and rebuild public confidence in the CIDG.

Marbil said he believes in Torre’s leadership as he expects him to implement “sweeping reforms” in the CIDG, such as enforcement of stricter personnel screening, enhanced training, and rigorous oversight of all operations to ensure adherence to the highest ethical standards of the police organization.

“I have complete trust in Gen. Nicolas Torre III’s ability to address the challenges within the CIDG. His proven track record shows his capability to confront these issues head-on, and I am confident he will take on this mission with unyielding commitment,” Marbil said.

The PNP chief said the CIDG must set the highest standard of professionalism and ethical conduct.

He also emphasized the CIDG’s pivotal role in maintaining the credibility of police investigations and ensuring justice is being served.

“The CIDG is at the core of our investigative efforts, and I’m confident that under Gen. Torre’s leadership, we will see a revitalized, more effective unit that will serve the public with honor and integrity,” he noted.

Marbil likewise ordered the cleansing of internal issues of personnel who compromise the CIDG integrity.

“There’s no room for complacency or misconduct within the CIDG. We must identify and address any wrongdoing, ensuring that the CIDG maintains its critical role in our law enforcement operations,” he said.

Marbil also called for a “broader” institutional reform campaign within the PNP ranks — focusing on strengthening investigative operations, expediting case resolutions, and fostering greater accountability and transparency across the organization.

“I expect swift and decisive action. Every member of the CIDG must be held accountable for their actions,” he said.

Marbil stressed the public deserves transparency.

“We are committed to showing that the PNP stands firmly for the rule of law,” he added.

Marbil said the PNP remains steadfast in its mission to uphold the rule of law and ensure that its personnel exemplify the values of integrity and service to the community.