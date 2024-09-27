Champions of tomorrow

The 24th Aboitiz Football Cup launched with high-energy matches recently at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in Talisay, Cebu.

A total of 26 teams faced off, showcasing impressive skills and fierce competition.

This season, 110 teams will participate in the Aboitiz longest-running grassroots football tournament, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and competitive excellence.

This year, the tournament introduced a new dimension by embracing sustainability with the Wasteless Campaign.

The campaign promotes the “Tapon to Ipon: Basta Klaro, Panalo!” initiative, encouraging athletes, coaches and fans to recycle clear PET plastic bottles at designated drop-off points.

This aligns with the Aboitiz Group’s commitment to environmental stewardship, aiming to inspire a new generation of athletes who are not only champions on the field but also advocates for a sustainable future.

During the first day of the tournament, in Group 1, Makati Football Club Cebu made a dominant start, delivering a stunning 12-0 victory against Don Bosco FC-A.

Don Bosco faced further challenges, losing 8-0 to Bato Spartans FC, who maintained their winning streak with a 4-0 victory over City of Naga FC.

In Group 2, Real Galaxy FC and Don Bosco FC-B each claimed 3-0 wins over Marco Mateo FC teams. Real Galaxy secured the day’s most decisive win, defeating Corona Del Mar FC 8-0 and securing the top spot in their group.

Meanwhile, Cebu United FC thrilled spectators with a 5-0 win against Don Bosco FC, while another Don Bosco squad earned a 7-2 victory over Corona Del Mar FC.

Group 1 saw MFC Cebu notch a solid win over Cebu Football Club.

CFC’s other team rebounded with a 3-0 victory against Giuseppe FC, while Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles secured a 2-0 win against Giuseppe’s second team.

The competition, held in various venues across Cebu, will run for several months, featuring athletes from as young as six years old to those in the 40-and-above category.

Season 24 marks a major milestone with the Aboitiz Football Cup expanding nationwide.

The tournament will feature regional legs in Luzon and Mindanao, including festivals in Tarlac, Batangas and Davao —hosted by Aboitiz InfraCapital and its business units, AIC Economic Estates and Apo Agua.

These regional competitions further the tournament’s mission to inspire and nurture young athletes across the country.

The season will culminate in February 2025 with an exhibition match in Cebu, where the champion team of Players 16 and 18 Boys categories from each region will face off in a celebration of talent, passion, and unity.