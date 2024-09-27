Cebu’s first EDGE-certified residential development

RLC Residences’ Mantawi Residences has earned the EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) preliminary certification, the first condominium project in Cebu to achieve said honor.
EDGE, developed by the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group, is a globally recognized standard for resource-efficient building design. It is awarded to buildings that demonstrate significant reductions in energy, water and materials consumption compared to conventional buildings.
Launched in April 2023, Mantawi Residences is RLC Residences’ premium development in Cebu inspired by the late John L. Gokongwei Jr., who grew up in Cebu with his family.
Strategically located in the heart of Mandaue City, Cebu, the premium development integrates earth-friendly design solutions that help save water and allow for adequate energy consumption. The project will have its own rainwater harvesting system to collect and recycle rainwater for non-potable use including watering of landscaped areas. Meanwhile, units and common areas will have water-efficient showerheads, faucets, water closets, and bidets installed — all aimed at reducing water consumption by up to 36 percent.
Insulated roof decks and exterior walls are set to be installed in the towers to help lessen heat absorption, while bigger unit windows are designed to balance the lighting and ventilation, which translates to lower energy consumption for air-conditioning. Smart energy meters will be placed on the property to accurately measure power usage and provide real-time information to the power utility, while sensors in the parking areas will be installed to monitor levels of carbon monoxide that will aid in using the car park ventilation system whenever needed, while maintaining a good parking area environment. All these and more contribute to the 28 percent