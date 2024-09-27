Cebu’s first EDGE-certified residential development

RLC Residences’ Mantawi Residences has earned the EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) preliminary certification, the first condominium project in Cebu to achieve said honor.

EDGE, developed by the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group, is a globally recognized standard for resource-efficient building design. It is awarded to buildings that demonstrate significant reductions in energy, water and materials consumption compared to conventional buildings.

Launched in April 2023, Mantawi Residences is RLC Residences’ premium development in Cebu inspired by the late John L. Gokongwei Jr., who grew up in Cebu with his family.