CEB takes 12th neo aircraft delivery

As part of its ongoing efforts to expand its network and modernize its fleet, Cebu Pacific (CEB) has taken delivery of its 12th aircraft for 2024, an A321neo.

The 236-seat aircraft landed at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on 26 September, just two weeks after CEB received another fuel-efficient A320neo.

“This latest aircraft delivery aligns with our goal of enhancing our fleet and expanding our network to better serve every Juan,” Xander Lao, CEB president and chief commercial officer, said.

“With each fuel-efficient aircraft we welcome to our fleet, we are taking steps toward achieving our net zero goal by 2050 while continuing to open more routes and introduce new destinations for our passengers,” he added.

Fuel-efficient aircraft

The Airbus NEO series is known for being fuel-efficient, consuming 15 percent less fuel and generating less noise compared to older models, which significantly reduces carbon emissions.

CEB operates one of the youngest fleets globally, with a diverse mix of nine Airbus 330s, 40 Airbus 320s, 23 Airbus 321s, and 15 ATR turboprop aircraft, allowing it to maintain the widest network coverage in the Philippines.

