CDO Idol shares BINI partnership promo

CDO Idol has announced a partnership with the nation’s favorite girl group, BINI. With CDO's ‘Idol meets Idol’ raffle promo, Thirty (30) lucky consumers will win Grand BINIverse VIP concert tickets + Soundcheck Access in addition to P1,000 worth of CDO products.

"Because BINI is able to embody aspiration, excellence, and modern Filipino spirit, they also perfectly capture the values of CDO Idol,“ said Bernice Jalgalado, CDO's Vice-President for Marketing

“BINI is more than just the hottest girl group right now—they represent what it means to be an 'idol' in every sense. Like our brand, they stand for quality, credibility, and the power of inspiration,” adds Ailene Robes, CDO's Category Brand manager. For her, being in a partnership with the eight young modern Filipinas further enables the brand to connect with the audience in a deeper and more relevant way.

Idol meets Idol Promo

Here’s how to join the promotion:

Buy any CDO Hotdog with minimum worth of P500.00

Submit a photo of the official receipt (supermarket / CDO Foodstores purchases) or the promo code from the scratch card (wet market purchases)

Send it to CDO’s Chatbot in CDO Hotdogs FB messenger for a chance to be one (1) of the thirty (30) lucky winners

Distribution Channels: Supermarket, CDO Foodstores and Wet Market nationwide

The promo will run from 30 September to 8 November, 2024. Participating products include all variants of CDO Idol Cheesedog, CDO Idol Hotdog, CDO Chicken Franks and CDO Beef Franks.

Interested participants may also visit CDO Hotdogs Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/CDOHotdogs) for details. (Per DOH FDA CFRR Permit No. 1220 s. 2024)

Idol's journey

BINI’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming icons in the music industry mirrors the journey of CDO Idol, as well as the aspirations of its consumers—moms, families, and young Filipinos who dream big and make thoughtful choices for their loved ones.

This journey started with the launch of CDO Idol Cheesedog. It first captured the hearts of Filipino families back in 2005, when it was introduced in North Luzon. Idol Cheesedog quickly became a staple in Filipino households across the country.

Since the launch of Idol Cheesedog, CDO has continuously innovated to meet the ever-evolving tastes of Filipinos. From the blend of meaty goodness with creamy cheese bits to its newest product, CDO has always ensured that Idol offers the highest standards of quality, establishing its spot as the most chosen Cheesedog brand in the country, for every kid and kids at heart.

In 2023, CDO launched Idol Plain Hotdog, a juicy, flavorful, and meaty hotdog that has, in just the short span of one year, already captured the hearts and the palates of Filipinos nationwide.

Connecting with community

Jalgalado emphasized the importance of building genuine connections with their consumers through community-driven campaigns, where CDO Idol becomes a part of the most cherished moments of Filipino families.

She explains that CDO Idol goes beyond product quality– it’s about creating lasting memories together: “We want to inspire parents to celebrate their children as ‘idols’, whether in their school achievements or life choices, as a reflection of the values and love they’ve shared as a family.”

CDO Idol’s recent Idolicious campaign and initiatives such as the Search for Batang Idol further highlights the company’s goal to connect in a meaningful way with their consumers.

“Through these efforts, we hope to inspire and nurture the next generation of 'idols'—kids who excel not only in talent showcases but also in school achievements and life choices, reflecting the strong values of their upbringing,” says Robes.