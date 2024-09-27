Brotherhood at its finest

As to drinks, there was wine, whiskey of the best, the Blue Label, XO, the single malts and many others.

The “kabats” among us, especially me, wondered why a junior brother would go out of his way to host a fellowship for a visiting ‘64 from New York.

Finally, Willie talked about it. He said at one time, when he was experiencing a business bump because of the Iraq War, he asked Bobby, who was then the manager of Century Park, for help.

Without any hesitation, Bobby approved what Willie was asking. I suppose that became a turning point in Willie’s career. Bobby does not remember what he approved, but that started a close kinship between the two that carried further into the US.