Brotherhood at its finest

In our 60 years in the brotherhood, I feel proud that we continue to witness the great deeds of our brothers and the gratitude we can show when the opportune time is at hand.
From left (standing): Ambassador Oscar Valenzuela, UPAA president Robert Aranton, Pepot Barcenas, Willie Fernandez, Gabby Malvar, Ben Tabin, John Guttierrez, Bong Aquino, Ambassador Jess Yabes, Tong Puno, Rafael Policarpio, Bobby Carpio, Ray Orozco, Rep. Jerome Paras and Babes Francisco; (seated) Jo Rabago.PHOTOGRAPHS BY LARRY CRUZ FOR THE DAILY TRIBUNE
Last night was a beautiful fellowship. Here, we witnessed a fellowship hosted by Willie Fernandez ‘69 specifically for a senior brod, Bobby Carpio ‘64.

The invitation was open to every brother, and overflowing food and drinks was promised.

Indeed, our brother Willie ‘69 prepared a sumptuous feast. There were so many types of dishes that everyone could find their favorites. Lechon, kare-kare, callos, puto at dinuguan, roast beef and practically everything else.

Bobby Carpio
John Guttierez, Gabby Malvar and Tong Puno
Jerome Paras, Oscar Valenzuela and Babes Francisco
Kiting Villa, Andrew Co and Tong Puno, Willie Fernandez and Tammy Campos.

As to drinks, there was wine, whiskey of the best, the Blue Label, XO, the single malts and many others.

The “kabats” among us, especially me, wondered why a junior brother would go out of his way to host a fellowship for a visiting ‘64 from New York.

Finally, Willie talked about it. He said at one time, when he was experiencing a business bump because of the Iraq War, he asked Bobby, who was then the manager of Century Park, for help.

Without any hesitation, Bobby approved what Willie was asking. I suppose that became a turning point in Willie’s career. Bobby does not remember what he approved, but that started a close kinship between the two that carried further into the US.

Ray Orozco, Jerome Paras, Inky Reyes and Ben Tabin
Willie Fernandez, Archit Bartolome and Tong Puno
Willie Fernandez and Jo Rabago
Ernie de Castro

In the same way, Willie had never hesitated when it came to anything for Upsilon. Oscar Valenzuela ’64 shared, for instance, that he was having dinner with his family in Makati Shangri-La and was about to pay his bill when the waiter told him it had already been taken care of by Willie. To which Bobby Carpio quipped, “That’s typical Willie!”

My point here is that we do much for our brothers, seniors or juniors, without thinking about it. We do not expect anything in return. We just do it.

INKY Reyes, Oscar Valenzuela, Bobby Carpio, Babes Francisco, Oscar Lumen, Gabby Malvar, Kiting Villa, Andrew Co, Ray Orozco, Willie Fernandez and Tammy Campos
JESS Yabes, John Guttierrez and Ernest Maningo
Ray Orozco, Robert Aranton, John Guttierrez, Jo Rabago, Rafael Policarpio and Jess Yabes
Joy Asagra

At the same time, when the opportunity arises, when we can, we give back to our brods and to the brotherhood the gratitude that we feel because of what these deeds did for us.

Bobby convinced us to stay and show how much he appreciated the host. There were about 30 people in the fellowship from batch 1969 to 2023.

