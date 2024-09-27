Bong Go supports MSU Sportsfest in Maguindanao del Norte

The Mindanao State University (MSU) in Maguindanao del Norte held its sportsfest from 23-25 September, 2024, with support from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and Senator Christopher "Bong" Go.

“Alam kong malaking bagay para sa mga kabataan ang ganitong mga sports activities. Hindi lang ito para sa kalusugan kundi para na rin mahubog ang kabataan para maging responsable, disiplinado at malusog na mga mamamayan,” Go stated.

Go’s Malasakit Team also distributed tokens during the three-day event, including shirts and pens, to organizers, officials, and participants.

“Get into sports, stay away from drugs to keep us healthy and fit. Ang sports ay hindi lamang isang paraan para manatiling fit, ngunit ito rin ay mahalaga sa paghubog ng karakter, disiplina ng kabataan upang maging produktibong mamamayan,” Go added.

Go has been instrumental in advocating sports programs both national and at the grassroots level. Among other projects, he supported the repair and improvement of key Philippine sports facilities like Rizal Memorial Coliseum and PhilSports Arena.