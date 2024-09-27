Bong Go supports Cebu City educators

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go mobilized his Malasakit Team to support aspiring teachers during the Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) Final Coaching at Cebu Capitol Gym, Cebu City on Monday, 23 September.

“Ang dapat po nating pasalamatan ngayong araw na ito at bigyan po ng pagpupugay ay ang atin pong mga future teachers... Kayo po ang isa sa mga heroes ng ating lipunan,” Go said in a message to LET takers.

During the event, 1,700 beneficiaries received tokens and calendars, while select recipients were given mobile phones, watches, pens, shades, shirts, and sports equipment.

Go also thanked Drs. Roselyn and Carl Balita, who organized the coaching, for their continued support in expanding the pool of qualified educators and for collaborating with the government to advance education.

"Bilang Chair ng Senate Youth Committee, paalala ko sa kabataan na kayo ang pag-asa at future leaders ng ating bayan at ang edukasyon ang susi sa mas magandang kinabukasan at importante po na maayos ang ating kalusugan upang magampanan natin ang ating mga tungkulin," he reminded.