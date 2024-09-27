BIG GIRL NOW: USGA double champ Malixi mixes it up against top pros in Korean LPGA

For Rianne Malixi, it’s not enough that she has the skills beyond her years. She also has to get the hang of playing against the best out there.

And by the best, we mean the likes of reigning Olympic champion, World No. 3 and presumptive Hall of Famer Lydia Ko, World No. 16 Minjee Lee and World No. 22 Patty Tavatanakit.

The 17-year-old pride and joy of Philippine golf is currently seeing action against these big names in the tough Hana Financial Group Championship in the Korean LPGA at Bear Best golf course in Cheongna.

“We considered that in her schedule just to get her mind used to playing with the pros,” said her dad, Roy Malixi.

By the looks of it, Rianne is not just there to gain experience. After the first round on Thursday, she was tied for 14, four shots away from the top spot.

There she is accompanied by her mother Michelle, who like with Roy, has been hands on in supporting Rianne’s career.

Things could sway both ways but Rianne will be playing out there with nothing to lose but everything to gain.

After all, she is set to play in the LPGA majors next year as an amateur. That’s part of her prize after winning the US Women’s Amateur title, which completed a clean sweep after she also captured the US Junior Girls championship.

After a brief vacation back home, Rianne is back in the grind, lining up tournaments just before she formally enters Duke University this November.

And just before the Hana Financial, she leapfrogged from No. 5 to No. 3 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Suddenly, Rianne blipped into the radar after becoming the first — in six years — to sweep the USGA tourneys which took place just 22 days apart.

Already she’s being touted as the next best thing in Philippine golf which, as it is, has big names to boast including Olympians Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina.

Malixi’s fame is expected to rise even more as she will see action in several LPGA majors like the US Women’s Open in Wisconsin, Chevron Championships and the Amundi Evian Championships next year.