BI reaffirms commitment to justice

LOOK: The Department of Justice celebrates its 127th Founding Anniversary on Thursday, 26 September 2024, at the DOJ's main office in Manila. Usec. Frederick A. Vida led the celebration by delivering a keynote address, awarding loyalty honors, and unveiling a portrait of the first Justice Secretary of the Philippines, Severino de las Alas, who served in 1897.Larry Cruz
The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reaffirmed its commitment to justice and national security in celebration of the Department of Justice’s (DoJ) 127th founding anniversary.

Significant threats to national safety, illegal immigration and human trafficking are the focus of the BI’s efforts.

Acting commissioner Joel Anthony Viado stressed the agency’s dedication to combating these issues, protecting borders, and ensuring that violators of immigration laws face justice.

Under DoJ supervision, the BI has made notable strides.

Its operatives apprehended hundreds of illegal aliens, including 129 fugitives involved in serious crimes like fraud and narcotics trafficking. Additionally, the BI has intercepted over 700 human trafficking victims.

These initiatives align with the BI’s modernization goals, which include upgrading airport e-gates and transitioning to fully electronic immigration processes for increased efficiency and security.

Viado reiterated the BI’s support for the DoJ in upholding the rule of law and pledged to enhance operations for the benefit of the Filipino people.

