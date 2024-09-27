Batangas’ best welcome

Holiday Inn Batangas (formerly Lima Park Hotel) recently celebrated its 15th anniversary with a nod to many wonderful partnerships it has built over the years.

Lima’s locators and partners, whom the hotel views as essential to its success and continued market leadership, were honored at a weekend reception held in Malvar, Batangas.

Lima Park Hospitality Group is a member of Team First Asia, and was formally established when chairman and founder Saturnino Belen incorporated First Asia Venture Capital Inc. in 1983.

Over the years, First Asia has invested and built up its business in education, freight-forwarding, manufacturing and aviation training.

First Asia’s foray into the hospitality sector began in 2009 with the acquisition of Lima Park Hotel.

In the course of 15 years, the hotel has achieved high-impact business transformation as it steadily gained a stable market foothold in the region.

This year, Lima also celebrates a very notable milestone: a partnership with the Intercontinental Hotel Group, which rebranded and manages the hotel under the Holiday Inn and Suites Batangas Lima Park brand.

Under IHG, Lima is now the first and only international hotel in the province of Batangas.

The hotel, which is perfectly positioned to provide guests the best of both worlds — a perfect blend of peace and vibrancy — is tucked near the breathtaking Lake Taal, a magnificent crater lake that is ideal for those who love the great outdoors.

It offers both pleasure and business travelers a nice and tranquil haven that is only a short distance from the busy city core.

Discover the rich culture of the Philippines by traveling back in time to Taal Heritage Town, renowned for its beautifully maintained Spanish-era homes and architecture.

Enjoy the great outdoors in Lima's active lifestyle park, Batangas Lakelands, which is only a short drive from the hotel.

Soak in majestic views by hopping on Lima Park Hotel’s The Lady of The Lake, a 30-seat lake cruiser, which regularly sails Taal.