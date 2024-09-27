Bacyadan resumes professional career

Eumir Marcial isn’t the only one competing in a professional fight this December.

Paris Olympian Hergie Bacyadan will also be fighting as an undercard in the Marcial headliner with her opponent yet to be named.

Bacyadan, while enjoying her extended break after competing in the Summer Games, said she always keeps herself in shape.

“Even though we were on break, I am still training and maintaining my weight,” said Bacyadan, who had a cameo appearance in the Olympics as she got eliminated in her first fight.

“I am working on cutting my weight since I aim at 70 kilograms.”

This will be Bacyadan’s second professional fight after beating Kimberly Laajo last year via a second-round technical knockout.

The Kalinga native said she is getting advice from Marcial on her second professional fight.

“I told him he’s the one I am asking advice for since he’s a veteran here. Preparing for an amateur fight is different from a professional fight,” Bacyadan said.

“He would give me tips on what to do and how to talk to people. We will prepare for this until December.”