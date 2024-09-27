Ayala Land: first publicly-listed Phl developer with SBTi approval

Ayala Land has made history as the first publicly listed property development company in the Philippines to receive validation and approval from the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) for its near-term and net-zero science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets.

In line with the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN-backed Race to Zero campaign, Ayala Land has committed to aligning its strategies with the global aspiration of limiting warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

In 2021, Ayala Land embarked on its Net Zero journey together with the Ayala Group of companies when it made a pivotal commitment to achieve Net Zero Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by 2050.