Aurora secures Playoffs spot, ends all hope for TNC

Mobile Legends fan-favorite Aurora is headed to the MPL Season 14 Playoffs following a win over the still winless TNC Pro Team on Week 7, Day 1 of the regular season, this Friday evening at Green Sun in Makati.

Edward, Renejay, Demonkite, Yue, and Domeng joined the ranks of Fnatic ONIC PH, Falcons AP Bren, and Omega, by beating TNC Pro Team and ultimately ending the latter's Playoffs dreams for good.

Earlier today, defending MPL champion Team Liquid PH scored a vital 2-1 win over RSG PH. Currently sitting at No. 5 with 6 points, Team Liquid PH is just one win away from qualifying for the Playoffs.