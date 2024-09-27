Asia-Pacific disaster preparedness in focus

The 2024 Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference for Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR), set for 14 to 18 October, will bring together more than 4,000 participants from 69 countries, convened by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR).

The event aims to enhance the disaster resilience of Filipino communities and local government units (LGUs).

“With the theme ‘Surge to 2030: Enhancing Ambition in Asia-Pacific to Accelerate Disaster Risk Reduction,’ the ministerial conference aims to provide LGUs with a platform and network to accelerate their progress in reducing disaster risks through knowledge-sharing, good practices, new tools, and access to innovative financing,” said Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga.