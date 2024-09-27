ANOTHER DAY AT THE RACES: TGR Philippine Cup flags off in Clark Speedway

Get ready, racing fanatics! Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is revving up for the second race weekend of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup (TGR Philippine Cup) on Saturday, 28 September, at Clark International Speedway in Mabalacat, Pampanga.
Embracing the spirit of “Fun To Drive,” TMP is on a mission to amp up the thrill of motorsports, pushing both racers and their rides to the max.
Kicking off back in 2014 as the Vios Cup, this racing series has evolved, and now it’s the TGR Philippine Cup, promising even more Toyota cars to hit the track in style.
Fans can expect two electrifying formats: the Sprint Race (12 laps or 30 minutes) and the 1.5-hour Endurance Race, split into four classes — Novice, Promotional, Sporting and Super Sporting.
Notably, TMP’s president, Masando Hashimoto, is taking a spin in the Novice Class, alongside fresh faces like Reph Bangsil and media racers like Jamil Lacuna. And let’s not forget sim racer Russel Reyes, who snagged third place at this year’s TGR GT Cup!
Team TGR Philippines’ stars, Ryan Agoncillo and Troy Montero, will also be tearing up the track, joined by newcomer Kody Ng, who earned his spot through a driver tryout. They’ll be facing off against the country’s top racing teams, making for some intense competition.
Toyota car clubs will showcase their GR performance machines, giving fans of the GR Supra, GR 86 and GR Yaris a thrilling show of speed and sound. Plus, don’t miss the driving exhibition featuring pro drifters taking the GR 86 for a spin — some lucky audience members might even score a ride-along!
Sim racing enthusiasts can show off their skills at the TGR GT Cup experience booth, vying for a chance to win prizes. Freebies galore, official GR merchandise for sale and a special musical guest are all part of the weekend’s festivities. Best of all? Admission is totally free!
TMP’s VP of marketing, Elvin Luciano, sums it up: “The fun never stops with Toyota Gazoo Racing. We’re here to fuel the motorsports scene in the country, and we want fans to feel the adrenaline on the track!”