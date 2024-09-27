ANOTHER DAY AT THE RACES: TGR Philippine Cup flags off in Clark Speedway

Get ready, racing fanatics! Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is revving up for the second race weekend of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup (TGR Philippine Cup) on Saturday, 28 September, at Clark International Speedway in Mabalacat, Pampanga.

Embracing the spirit of “Fun To Drive,” TMP is on a mission to amp up the thrill of motorsports, pushing both racers and their rides to the max.

Kicking off back in 2014 as the Vios Cup, this racing series has evolved, and now it’s the TGR Philippine Cup, promising even more Toyota cars to hit the track in style.

Fans can expect two electrifying formats: the Sprint Race (12 laps or 30 minutes) and the 1.5-hour Endurance Race, split into four classes — Novice, Promotional, Sporting and Super Sporting.

Notably, TMP’s president, Masando Hashimoto, is taking a spin in the Novice Class, alongside fresh faces like Reph Bangsil and media racers like Jamil Lacuna. And let’s not forget sim racer Russel Reyes, who snagged third place at this year’s TGR GT Cup!