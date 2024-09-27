AFP completes resupply mission for BRP Sierra Madre 

The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Friday announced it has completed the delivery of essential goods to the troops stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre in the disputed Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

In a video shared by the AFP, the military chartered M/V Lapu-Lapu, carrying supplies, is seen approaching the BRP Sierra Madre during the rotation and resupply (RORE) mission conducted by the AFP in collaboration with the Philippine Coast Guard on 26 September.

AFP spokesperson, Col. Francel Margareth Padilla, confirmed the presence of Chinese vessels while the military was conducting the RORE operation.

“The AFP was able to deliver essential supplies to our troops in the area and completed the mission. We confirm the presence of Chinese vessels in the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal during our execution of the mission,” Padilla told reporters in a Viber message.

Padilla said there were at least eight Chinese vessels monitored in the Ayungin Shoal during the military's operation.

“Up to eight different Chinese vessels were monitored in the vicinity but posed no threat to our mission and our personnel were able to complete the mission and sustain our presence in the shoal,” she said.

Padilla also noted that China did not block the RORE mission

“AFP was able to deliver supplies and rotate our personnel without interference,” she said.

“We remain vigilant and prepared to respond to any challenges in protecting our personnel and operations,” she added.

The latest resupply mission for the BRP Sierra Madre followed the 27 July RORE operation, a week after the Philippines and China have “reached an understanding or an arrangement” on how they will maintain peace and prevent hostile engagements at the disputed waters in the South China Sea.

It was also the first time that the Philippines carried out a resupply mission in the Ayungin Shoal, more than a month after an intense confrontation between the Philippine Navy and the China Coast Guard in the same spot.

A Filipino navy lost a thumb when a Chinese vessel intentionally rammed the Philippine rigid hull boats, attempting to block the country’s resupply operations last 17 June.