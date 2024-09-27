A new era in luxury living

Italian-design inspired Moda Interni has officially opened its doors in the Philippines.
Moda Interni, meaning “interior fashion,” presents a meticulously curated collection that embodies luxury living. Its showroom in Quezon City features custom pieces from renowned Italian brands Turri, Pedini, Opera Contemporary and LAGO. Visitors will find fine furniture, kitchens and modular cabinetry designed to infuse creativity and sophistication into any living space.
“We wanted to break the mold in the luxury furniture market. Moda Interni is about creating a space where people can find the perfect pieces to elevate their living experience, not just aesthetically but also functionally,” president and chief executive officer Goldwin Sison said.
Pedini, founded in 1957, is a modern kitchen brand renowned for luxurious and functional designs. The company is also known for its modular cabinetries and superior lacquering finishes. But, it is the curved kitchen designs that made the brand famous all over the world.
Opera Contemporary is a classic-modern furniture brand, under the company, Angelo Capellini, a classical furniture company famous for servicing the European royalty. Rooted in a legacy of woodworking since 1886, Opera Contemporary offers a captivating blend of modern aesthetics and classic charm, perfect for those seeking a touch of timeless elegance and regalness.
Turri, with a history of craftsmanship dating back to 1925, offers versatile pieces that are well-suited for individuals who crave eclecticism and personalization.
Lago, established in 1976, is known for its innovative use of materials and distinctive designs. Simple, modern yet intriguing, the styles are distinct for their use of X-Glass to create an illusion of floating furniture; a unique design applies to their beds, furniture and cabinetries.
“Good furniture is an investment in your lifestyle, not just an aesthetic choice. It should be timeless, comfortable and built to last, offering both function and emotional value,” Sison said.
Moda Interni is located at the 5th Floor of Bonavida Center, Diliman, Brgy. Ugong Norte, Quezon City.