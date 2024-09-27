A new era in luxury living

Italian-design inspired Moda Interni has officially opened its doors in the Philippines.

Moda Interni, meaning “interior fashion,” presents a meticulously curated collection that embodies luxury living. Its showroom in Quezon City features custom pieces from renowned Italian brands Turri, Pedini, Opera Contemporary and LAGO. Visitors will find fine furniture, kitchens and modular cabinetry designed to infuse creativity and sophistication into any living space.

“We wanted to break the mold in the luxury furniture market. Moda Interni is about creating a space where people can find the perfect pieces to elevate their living experience, not just aesthetically but also functionally,” president and chief executive officer Goldwin Sison said.

Pedini, founded in 1957, is a modern kitchen brand renowned for luxurious and functional designs. The company is also known for its modular cabinetries and superior lacquering finishes. But, it is the curved kitchen designs that made the brand famous all over the world.