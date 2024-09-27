A mother’s love

If the result isn’t for the Muhlach’s camp, the young fragile-looking actor could use all the strengths the mother’s presence embodies.

The mother has not given any media interviews. The public learned about her presence through the son’s Instagram posting. It was mainly intended to greet Millare on her birthday visit, a surprise since she told her son she was flying from New York to Las Vegas to celebrate her birthday in Las Vegas on 23 September.

The young Muhlach seemed to have allowed himself to dine alone in a restaurant on 23 September. In a few minutes, a woman suddenly turned up, covered his eyes with one of her hands. The actor serenely asked, “Sino ‘to? (Who is this)? When the woman removed her hand, the young actor froze for a moment, speechless and saw his mother. They embraced tightly for a minute or two.

The young actor later posted on his Instagram: “Mama you are the strongest woman I know, and I am so lucky to have you as my mom. Your love and kindness mean more to me than you know.

“Thank you for being there for me during one of the hardest times in my life. Your love, care, and presence meant more to me than I can ever fully express. When I felt overwhelmed by my trauma, you were a constant source of strength and comfort. I’m still finding my way, but I feel stronger knowing that I have you by my side. I hope you know how much I appreciate everything you’ve done – not just during this time, but always. Thank you for surprising me even if it’s your birthday. You are the best mom I could ever ask for.”

“I love you more than words can express. Happy Birthday Mama!”

On the latest round of Internet reports on the reply affidavit of respondents Nones and Cruz, sourced mainly from their lawyer, Margie Abraham-Garduque, Muhlach seemed to be on the losing side. The lawyer said all the medico-legal documents submitted by the Muhlach camp did not indicate any form of verbal and physical violence committed against the young actor in a hotel in Pasig.

Muhlach’s lawyer, Czarina Raz, chose not to rebutt the respondent’s affidavit. Abraham-Garduque thus sought for the dismissal of the case.

Meanwhile, the older Muhlach has told some media people that GMA 7, where Sandro is on exclusive contract as an actor, is ready to give Sandro assignments. The network will provide Sandro his own tent when he comes back to work so he does not have to mingle with anyone if he is not up to it yet.

“I was also promised by GMA 7 that they will instruct everyone who will work with Sandro not to talk to him about what happened that night right after the GMA Ball.

“Hinihintay ko ang anak ko na magsabi sa akin na handa na siyang maging artista uli para maiparating ko 'yon sa GMA7 management (I will wait for my son to tell me that he is ready to go back to acting so I can inform GMA 7 management),” the elder Muhlach disclosed.

Music and kapuso

The Kapuso network is actually so much more musical than its ongoing and overlapping seasons of the reality competition shows The Voice Kids and The Clash on weekends.

The network also has a division known as GMA Music, which has at least two sub-labels, GMA Playlist and altG. Julie Ann San Jose albums are released under the main label, of course, GMA Music.

She topbills The Voice Kids as one of the young contestants’ coaches, along with Billy Crawford and the two stalwarts of the leading P-pop boy band SB19, namely, Stell Ajero and Pablo Nase.

But in The Clash, San Jose is an engaging host, along with her real-life sweetheart Rayver Cruz.

The network also has its All Out Sunday musical variety show at noontime to signal a joyful and vibrant programming as the week closes. And it’s in that Sunday fare that the stars and talents of GMA Music are showcased.

Last week, the network held a media conference at Fin & Claw restaurant/bar in Timog Avenue, QC to launch the latest singles of three artists on the sub-label GMA Playlist.