A mother’s love

Edith Millare, the mother of young (but not minor) actor Sandro Muhlach who has accused TV independent contractors Jojo Nones and Richard “Dode” Cruz of sexual violence, is in the country for a 10-day vacation since 23 September.
For the young man’s sake, how we wish that the Department of Justice’s resolution of the case would be released while the New York-based mother (a nurse) is here with her son.
If the resolution would be favorable for the young Muhlach (whose father is former child superstar Nino Muhlach), then he (Sandro) could rejoice with his mother who has long separated with his father. Sandro is their only child. Muhlach has children with his subsequent partner.
If the result isn’t for the Muhlach’s camp, the young fragile-looking actor could use all the strengths the mother’s presence embodies.
The mother has not given any media interviews. The public learned about her presence through the son’s Instagram posting. It was mainly intended to greet Millare on her birthday visit, a surprise since she told her son she was flying from New York to Las Vegas to celebrate her birthday in Las Vegas on 23 September.
The young Muhlach seemed to have allowed himself to dine alone in a restaurant on 23 September. In a few minutes, a woman suddenly turned up, covered his eyes with one of her hands. The actor serenely asked, “Sino ‘to? (Who is this)? When the woman removed her hand, the young actor froze for a moment, speechless and saw his mother. They embraced tightly for a minute or two.
The young actor later posted on his Instagram: “Mama you are the strongest woman I know, and I am so lucky to have you as my mom. Your love and kindness mean more to me than you know.
“Thank you for being there for me during one of the hardest times in my life. Your love, care, and presence meant more to me than I can ever fully express. When I felt overwhelmed by my trauma, you were a constant source of strength and comfort. I’m still finding my way, but I feel stronger knowing that I have you by my side. I hope you know how much I appreciate everything you’ve done – not just during this time, but always. Thank you for surprising me even if it’s your birthday. You are the best mom I could ever ask for.”
“I love you more than words can express. Happy Birthday Mama!”
On the latest round of Internet reports on the reply affidavit of respondents Nones and Cruz, sourced mainly from their lawyer, Margie Abraham-Garduque, Muhlach seemed to be on the losing side. The lawyer said all the medico-legal documents submitted by the Muhlach camp did not indicate any form of verbal and physical violence committed against the young actor in a hotel in Pasig.
Muhlach’s lawyer, Czarina Raz, chose not to rebutt the respondent’s affidavit. Abraham-Garduque thus sought for the dismissal of the case.
Meanwhile, the older Muhlach has told some media people that GMA 7, where Sandro is on exclusive contract as an actor, is ready to give Sandro assignments. The network will provide Sandro his own tent when he comes back to work so he does not have to mingle with anyone if he is not up to it yet.
“I was also promised by GMA 7 that they will instruct everyone who will work with Sandro not to talk to him about what happened that night right after the GMA Ball.
“Hinihintay ko ang anak ko na magsabi sa akin na handa na siyang maging artista uli para maiparating ko 'yon sa GMA7 management (I will wait for my son to tell me that he is ready to go back to acting so I can inform GMA 7 management),” the elder Muhlach disclosed.
Music and kapuso
The Kapuso network is actually so much more musical than its ongoing and overlapping seasons of the reality competition shows The Voice Kids and The Clash on weekends.
The network also has a division known as GMA Music, which has at least two sub-labels, GMA Playlist and altG. Julie Ann San Jose albums are released under the main label, of course, GMA Music.
She topbills The Voice Kids as one of the young contestants’ coaches, along with Billy Crawford and the two stalwarts of the leading P-pop boy band SB19, namely, Stell Ajero and Pablo Nase.
But in The Clash, San Jose is an engaging host, along with her real-life sweetheart Rayver Cruz.
The network also has its All Out Sunday musical variety show at noontime to signal a joyful and vibrant programming as the week closes. And it’s in that Sunday fare that the stars and talents of GMA Music are showcased.
Last week, the network held a media conference at Fin & Claw restaurant/bar in Timog Avenue, QC to launch the latest singles of three artists on the sub-label GMA Playlist.
Sparkle artist Kim de Leon pulled off his latest song “Window.” The upbeat track is a refreshing blend of catchy melodies and relatable lyrics.
In the song, De Leon talks about a guy who is instantly mesmerized by a girl and yearns for her attention. The title “Window” symbolizes his desire to connect with her.
“It’s very upbeat, so I hope the listeners will dance to it and find the song relatable,” De Leon thrilled at the media huddle.
Composed by Natasha L. Correos, mixed by Andrea Rae N. Culla and produced by Rocky S. Gacho, “Window” is now available for streaming on all major digital music platforms worldwide.
“We had a blast writing this song. The GMA Playlist team came up with most of the lyrics, and then they brought the song to me. We made a few tweaks to the melody and lyrics, and everyone loved the final result. With this song, I hope to inspire listeners to take a chance on someone they like, to at least open up to them and let them into their lives,” teased the ever- boyish De Leon.
Crystal Paras belted out her second single on GMA Playlist, ‘You, Me, and Us.’
Paras confided to the journos and the vloggers that she recorded the song during the pandemic with her previous single, “Hintay,” and that she was “very scared” to sing it live. She said it’s hard to sing it live because her voice has changed since she recorded it.
Rina Mercado of GMA Playlist wrote the song and she wanted it to sound more like a message.
“It’s like kausap ko ‘yung significant other ko. At least, based on my interpretation, people who are in a relationship, or actually, even if it’s not romantic, the song is very self-explanatory. ‘Why would we give up just ‘cause it’s hard?’” Paras said about the song.
The bubbly Paras shared that the rest of the bridges and verses of the song are about commitment in a relationship.
“I hope I got it right, that’s how I at least understand the song. At dahil masaya naman po ako, masaya ang aking puso ngayon, sana ‘pag narinig niya ‘to, maramdaman niyang hindi ko rin susukuan ‘yung mahal ko sa buhay (Because I am happy, my heart is happy – I hope when he hears this song he will feel that I have not surrendered the love of my life),” the singer-actress said.
She added, “Hindi lang sa jowa, sa pamilya, ganiyan (Not just with my partner but it is also like that with family). People who matter, people who you care about. You don’t give up on those people.”
Liana Castillo’s upcoming single is “Umaambisyon.” At the media event, the Sparkle star said “Umaambisyon” is like the continuation of her first single, “Bebegurl.”
“Ang meaning po nitong song ay parang ‘yung (this means that — it’s like the) guy, he’s making advances on me, pero focus po ako sa career ko (but my focus is my career) and studies,” she said.
Currently, 18-year-old Castillo is balancing her studies and her career.
“Gusto ko pong pasalamatan ang (I want to thank my) teachers and classmates, kasi sila talaga ang nakatulong sa akin (because they help me) when it comes to activities na hindi ko magawa agad ( that couldn’t be done right away),” she said.
“They’re giving me modules, and somehow, ayon, nalalaban ko naman po ( I am able to deal with it),” Castillo revealed.
“Umaambisyon” will be out on streaming platforms on 4 October.
Liana joined The Clash Season 5 in 2023. In the same year, she won Most Promising Female Singer at the Gawad Pilipino Awards.