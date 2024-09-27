A GLIMPSE OF HEAVEN

Wow is the solitary word that escapes my lips. Otherwise, I am stunned into awed silence as I lay on the cold floor directly under the cupola, looking up in a state of rapture, conjuring visualizations of heaven. Sprawled on the ground is the best way to observe the ceiling at length without straining my neck.

Boo! A child’s face appears in my line of sight, looking down at me with an impish beam, momentarily blocking my view and breaking the spell. I contort my face into a caricature, and the boy hoots. Other kids join him and hover around me, only to run away shrieking when I scare them off with more ghoulish impressions, disturbing the local women seated on the pews, who are listening intently to a parish worker expounding on the church’s position on reproductive health. Initially mindful of the grown man spread out on the church floor like a drunk, they deem it harmless enough and shoo the children away, instructing them to leave me to my pursuit in peace. The youngsters depart reluctantly.

My attention returns to the ceiling. Art is not confined just to the dome, though it occupies the most important place in the cruciform layout. The entire ceiling is a broad, inclusive canvas; the altar, the nave and all sides of the vault are adorned with lofty vistas. The images are by Raymundo Francia, a painter commissioned by the archdiocese of the neighboring province of Cebu back in the 1920s to render the overhead interior surfaces of churches in Bohol with biblical scenes, Catholic doctrines and church narratives. Art was employed by the church to evangelize, convey meanings and educate the flock. What more effective means is there to communicate to a simple audience than through imagery? It made perfect sense to me.