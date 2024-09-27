NATION

30 September system upgrade may cause minor delays — CAAP

Published on

Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) released a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on Friday, 27 September, informing them of system upgrades being implemented on Monday, 30 September, from 12:30 AM to 3:30 AM.

CAAP will install and implement upgraded Air Traffic Management System (ATMS) software, with the goal of modernizing and improving the system's functionality and stability.

As a safety precaution during the window, flights are expected to experience minor delays as a result of modifications in the time interval between aircraft.

This follows an earlier advisory issued by the agency warning of these system upgrades.

