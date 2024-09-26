Yulo: Please support other athletes

MALVAR, Batangas — Two-time Paris Olympics gold medalist Carlos Yulo doesn’t want the country’s success to end with him.

While the 24-year-old gymnast is grateful for the rewards and support both the government and private sponsors have given him, he wants the same be given to the aspiring athletes as well.

Yulo recently got P2 million from Aice for winning the gold medals in the Summer Games along with a year’s supply of ice cream here at the Holiday Inn and Suites Batangas Limapark.

Meanwhile, boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas received P300,000 each for their bronze medal finish in the women’s 57-kilogram and 50-kg divisions, respectively.

“I hope we can help out the grassroots this time for the children who want to reach Olympic-level and be able to take home medals just like we did,” Yulo said.

“Up to this day, I had nothing to say but thank you to those who supported us. Please continue to support us in our future competitions.”

Also in attendance during the event were boxers Eumir Marcial and Hergie Bacyadan, and rower Joanie Delgaco, who all received a year’s worth of ice cream.

Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion, and Philippine Olympic Committee marketing director Nikko Huelgas also attended.

Aice brand marketing manager Shereene Yu-De Leon said the global ice cream brand, which is also a partner of the POC, is ready to shell out up to P1 million to help out the athletes with their needs.

“When I said P1 million, it’s ideally through cash but when they also need something in kind, we are ready to support,” Yu-De Leon said.

“When we say we want to support sports, this also means the different fields.”

Carrion agrees with the sentiment as she wants to support more up-and-coming gymnasts and turn them into world-class stars.

After all, it took both local training and overseas training under Japanese mentor Munehiro Kugimiya to make Yulo into an international star.